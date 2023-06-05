‘grown-ish’ adds Kelly Rowland, Latto, Omarion, NLE Choppa to season 6 guest star lineup

CÃ©cile Boko

Freeform’s grown-ish has added musical icons Kelly Rowland, Omarion, NLE Choppa, and Latto to their lineup of season 6 guest stars.

The news was announced during a panel at ATX TV Festival in Austin, TX over the weekend.

Rowland will portray Edie, “a tenured professor who serves as the head of the psychology department at Cal U” and Latto will take on the role of Sloane, “a wine rep who counts Doug — played by Diggy Simmons — as a client,” according to a press release.

Omarion and NLE Choppa will portray themselves, respectively.

The foursome will join previously announced guest stars Lil Yachty, and Anderson .Paak, and The Free Nationals for the sixth and final season of the series.

Season 6 of grown-ish, which stars Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, Daniella Perkins, Justine Skye, Tara Raani and Yara Shahidi, will air in two parts.

grown-ish season 6A premieres June 28 at 10 pm on Freeform and the next day on Hulu. Season 6B will premiere summer 2024.

