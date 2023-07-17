‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ coming to Disney+ on August 2

Marvel Studios

In a new video, Marvel Studios revealed that the blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be coming to Disney+ on August 2.

That’s a day after the hit movie starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff, among others, comes to Blu-ray and HD DVD.

Written and directed by James Gunn, the movie also stars Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone, Nathan Fillion, and newly-minted The Crown Emmy nominee Elizabeth Debicki. It’s Gunn’s final film for the Disney-owned Marvel Studios before taking the job as co-CEO of Warner Bros.-owned DC Studios.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which made more than $842 million worldwide, is already available for purchase on streaming.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.