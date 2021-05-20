Guess who got a songwriting credit on Olivia Rodrigo’s new album? Taylor Swift, of course

JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

It’s well known that Olivia Rodrigo is Taylor Swift‘s number-one fan, but here’s how deep her admiration for the Folklore star goes: She gave Taylor a songwriting credit on her new album Sour, which comes out tomorrow.

According to Rolling Stone, a song on the album called “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back” is credited to both Taylor and her collaborator Jack Antonoff because it interpolates Taylor’s song “New Year’s Day.” That track is the closing song on Taylor’s 2017 album Reputation.

And that’s not the only song on Sour that features some Swiftspiration: Olivia previously told Rolling Stone that when she was writing her number-one hit “Drivers License,” she was inspired by Taylor’s song “Cruel Summer,” which appears on her 2019 album Lover.

In fact, before Olivia became famous for “Drivers License,” Taylor had praised her cover of “Cruel Summer” online — which is why Taylor later declared that she was “proud” of her “baby” when Olivia topped the chart. Since then, Taylor has sent Olivia gifts, they’ve exchanged letters, and earlier this month, they finally met in person at the Brit Awards.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.