Guess who won Pink’s family Summer Olympics?

In honor of the recently concluded Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Pink and her family recently staged their own version of the games in their backyard pool — and let’s just say Pink isn’t the type of mom who lets her kids win.

On Instagram, Pink wrote, “Had some Family Olympics at home today and even made some sushi in honor of Tokyo!” She then added the hashtags “#mamawongold” and “#betterluckinfouryearswills” — the latter referring to her nine-year-old daughter, Willow.

And sure enough, the pictures in the post show Pink and Willow posing in the pool: Pink is clutching a fake gold medal between her teeth, while Willow does the same with a silver one. There’s also a shot of some tasty looking sushi.

While Willow might not be fast enough to beat her mom swimming, she was deemed worthy enough to join her onstage at the recent Billboard Music Awards, where they performed an aerial routine to Pink’s latest hit, “All I Know So Far.”

