Gwen Stefani announces new single, "Slow Clap"

It’s official, Gwen Stefani‘s got a new single — and it comes out on Thursday.

Gwen announced her new song, titled “Slow Clap,” on social media with the candid caption, “Got a new single coming Thursday.”

Along with a series of emojis, the pop star shared a photo of the track’s presumed cover art. In it, she rocks a fringe, blinged out jacket and cowboy hat. All around her are several items, including a basketball, a bicycle, a cassette tape, boombox, and an ice cream cone.

Prior to Tuesday’s reveal, Gwen dropped hints in the form of two photos, both posted on Monday. One was a picture of her putting a cassette into a boombox, while the other was a photo of an alarm clock with the time 5:44.

“Slow Clap” comes after the songstress released “Let Me Reintroduce Myself,” the lead single from her upcoming fifth studio album.

By Danielle Long

