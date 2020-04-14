Gwen Stefani gives Blake Shelton a haircut during an interview with Jimmy Fallon

Posted by: KS95 April 14, 2020

During a virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon, Blake Shelton decided to let his partner, Gwen Stefani shave his hair into a mullet.

Stars … they’re kinda like us, especially now! Unless you’re shacking up with a professional stylists, at-home haircuts are universal and a great equalizer!

Watch the interview below:

Blake Shelton gets his hair shaved into a mullet by Gwen Stefani while he video chats with Jimmy about quarantine life in Oklahoma with “a bunch of Stefanis,” highlights the MusiCares charity and floats ideas about the future of The Voice with everyone unable to gather because of COVID-19.

