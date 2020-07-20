Gwen Stefani joins Blake Shelton on new single "Happy Anywhere"

Warner Music Nashville

Gwen Stefani is joining boyfriend Blake Shelton on his new single, “Happy Anywhere.”

Described as a “loving, feel-good tune,” “Happy Anywhere” sees the power couple uniting on a second single following the success of “Nobody but You,” which earlier this year became Blake’s 27th number-one hit and Gwen’s first on the country charts



Blake shares that he and Gwen felt compelled to share the song in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we’ve been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around. That’s what happened with me and Gwen this summer, and this entire year,” Blake says, adding that “there’s never been a better time” to release the track.

“Happy Anywhere” will be released on Friday. The couple will debut the song with a performance on the Today show during the 8 a.m. ET hour.

On Saturday, Blake hosts a one-night-only drive-in concert that will be broadcast at theaters around the U.S. and Canada. Gwen and longtime friend Trace Adkins will join him for the pre-taped show where he’s set to perform some of his biggest hits, alongside new numbers.

By Cillea Houghton

