Gwen Stefani jokingly invites Ellen DeGeneres to be her maid of honor

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Gwen Stefani has already received an offer from Miley Cyrus to be her wedding singer, while her fiancé Blake Shelton wants Maroon 5 to perform at their upcoming nuptials. Now, another celebrity has offered to be part of the celebration.

When Gwen appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, Ellen asked if there was anything she could do to help with the wedding. “I was thinking about that a lot, and I was thinking I was picturing you in like a mauve, like, bridesmaid, maybe maid of honor…“

“You know, we could put some extensions in and we could…make it, like, a full-like flower arrangement, all that stuff,” Gwen added, as Ellen listened, deadpan, to the suggestions.



“You just tell me the time and the place and I will be there,” Ellen then replied, still deadpan. “I don’t mind doing any of that for you, because you’re my friend and anything you ask, I will wear. I will put extensions in my hair, anything at all. That’s how much I love you, Gwen.”

Of course, the sight of Ellen, who favors pantsuits, wearing hair extensions and a mauve dress covered with flowers would be pretty hilarious, but we’re thinking Gwen’s only kidding.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.