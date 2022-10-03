Gwen Stefani reflects on the dress she wore on first red carpet with Blake Shelton

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani is happily married to country star Blake Shelton, but she was recently asked to take a walk down memory lane by reflecting on the stunning red dress she wore on their first red carpet appearance.

Gwen sat down with Kelly Clarkson on Kelly’s daytime talk show and was asked about that standout dress in particular, which she wore in 2016 to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

“That was my first public date with Blake Shelton, actually,” she said, which elicited a round of cheers from the audience.

Gwen recalled where she wore the dress and continued, “I think I played at the party and then [Blake and I] went out that night … It was raining that night.” The singer noted that Blake “never does red carpets” and hinted the moment is very near and dear to her heart.

“That melts me when I see it,” Gwen said while gazing up at her dress on the big screen, adding, “It’s such a memory for me. A good one.”

Blake and Gwen met in 2014 when they both coached on The Voice. They began dating the following year and became engaged in 2020. They tied the knot in July 2021.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.