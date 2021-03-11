Gwen Stefani releases new single "Slow Clap"; talks upcoming 30th anniversary of No Doubt's debut

After ushering in a new era back in December with “Let Me Reintroduce Myself,” Gwen Stefani is offering fans a “Slow Clap.”

That’s the title of Gwen’s new single, which she co-wrote with the same team as “Reintroduce.” Similar to its predecessor, “Slow Clap” finds Gwen looking back on her professional and personal track record, singing, “Been the champion, rang the bell/Rocked the bottom, been through hell/Climbed the mountain, now I’m well/I just feel like comin’ back for the belt.”

Gwen also sings, “I put in my time/From the garage to the penthouse, girls/Underdog to the top of the world.”

As for a new album, the future Mrs. Blake Shelton tells Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, “I do have an idea what the title is and I did actually shoot the artwork for it, and so I guess I can’t change it now, but I don’t know. I’m not really going to really reveal it.”

She will say, though, that the title of the album is based on a song she wrote that she felt “defines this phase of my life” and “what I’m trying to do.”

Lowe also brings up the fact that 2022 will mark the 30th anniversary of the debut album from Gwen’s band No Doubt. When asked if she’s thinking of marking the milestone somehow, she admits, “It is a really big deal. And I do, I’m reflecting so much on all the music. When you’re writing new music, [you] reflect on everything that you’ve done.”

“For sure, [it’s] surreal to think that that happened so long ago,” Gwen notes of her time with No Doubt, who are currently on hiatus. “I have no idea what the future holds with that. You know what I mean? It’s impossible.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.