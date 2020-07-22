Gwen Stefani's boyfriend Blake gushes over her: "She's the most kindhearted person I've ever met"

CBS via Getty Images

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will release their fourth musical collaboration, “Happy Anywhere,” on Friday. And if Gwen’s ears are burning right now, it’s because Blake gushes about her and their relationship in the new issue of People magazine, on newsstands Friday.

Gwen and Blake have been quarantining for months — along with Gwen’s three children — at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch. He tells People, “The simple pleasure of being together in one place for an extended period of time has been a real gift.”

What have they been doing all that time? Blake says the video for “Happy Anywhere,” which was shot at the ranch, is a pretty good representation.

“There was a camera shooting the things we do everyday,” he explains. “We make biscuits, we fish, we sing together, spend time with family…just a day in the life.”

It may be hard to imagine a fashion icon like Gwen fishing and making biscuits, but Blake says it’s what’s inside that counts.

“An Okie boy and a California girl look on paper like an unlikely match, but what matters is she’s a great human being,” he raves. “She’s the most understanding, kindhearted person I’ve ever met. I learn something from her every day.”

“Happy Anywhere” was recorded before the duo’s previous number-one country hit, “Nobody but You.” Blake explains, “We were waiting for the right time to release it and I knew that time was now…there’s no better time to be happy anywhere with the person or people you love.”

It looks like Gwen and Blake’s cozy quarantine life is over for the moment, though: They’re apparently both back in Los Angeles to shoot the upcoming season of NBC’s The Voice, along with fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. The couple will mark their fifth anniversary in November.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.