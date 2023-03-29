Gwyneth Paltrow’s kids’ depositions read in court for 2016 ski crash trial

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s two children, daughter Apple Martin and son Moses Martin, had their depositions read in court Tuesday during the civil trial regarding the 2016 ski accident involving their mother and Terry Sanderson.

Moses, 16, who was 9 at the time of the crash, said he “did not see the actual collision happen” but remembered skiing with his ski instructor, Eric Christiansen, on the Bandana run at Deer Valley Ski Resort in Utah, when he followed Christiansen over to where his mom was.

Moses said he “saw my mother and a person behind her who had crashed” on the ground. He added that when he followed Christiansen, he heard his mom yelling “something along the lines of ‘What the F-word, you just ran into me.'”

Moses said he didn’t remember Christiansen being angry at the time of the collision.

In her deposition, Apple, 18, who was 11 at the time of the crash, said she was on her way to lunch with her instructor when she heard a woman scream, but “it wasn’t very clear.”

Paltrow’s daughter said that she didn’t know a ski collision occurred until her mother arrived at lunch and said someone “ran right into my back.”

Apple said she had “never” seen her mom “shaken up like that.”

“She was very clearly visibly upset and she was in a little bit of pain,” she added.

Apple and Moses Martin were originally expected to testify in court, but Paltrow’s attorneys opted for the teens’ depositions to be read in court.

The civil trial began March 21 and is expected to conclude on March 30.

Throughout the trial, the jury heard both Paltrow’s and Sanderson’s account of the accident, with each party accusing the other of being the cause of the ski crash.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.