Wrap a large & strong rubber band around your paint can. Stretched across the paint can opening like pictured below. Then when you dip your brush you can scrape excess paint off on the rubber band! The can will stay clean, the edges won’t be covered in drying paint and the lid won’t get “glued” shut! You’ll be able to re-open the paint can again without a struggle!

Yay! Staci saves the day!