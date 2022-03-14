Hailey Bieber on the mend after experiencing “stroke-like symptoms”

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Hailey Bieber is on the mend after experiencing what she described as “stroke-like symptoms” last week.

Over the weekend, the 25-year-old model told her fans what happened on her Instagram Stories and said it was “one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through.”

“On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” Bieber wrote. “[The doctors] found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

In the U.S., strokes are the fifth cause of death and leading cause of disability, according to the American Stroke Association. It occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either “blocked by a clot or bursts.” Usually when this happens, the American Stroke Association says, part of the brain can’t get the blood and oxygen it needs.

Board-certified emergency medicine physician and ABC News contributor Dr. Darien Sutton said there are three types of strokes. He said he believes Bieber had a transient ischemic attack, sometimes called a “mini-stroke.”

“That’s when blood supply is temporarily reduced,” Sutton said. “And that can cause symptoms lasting anywhere from minutes to up to 24 hours.”

Bieber’s health scare comes one month after her husband, Justin Bieber, contracted COVID-19. The singer, who has since recovered from the disease, had to postpone multiple concert dates on his Justice World Tour, including a show in Las Vegas, which was later rescheduled to June.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.