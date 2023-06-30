Hailey Bieber says she’s against the narrative that pits her against Selena Gomez

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Hailey Bieber is making it known that she is against the “twisted” narrative that pits her and Selena Gomez against each other.

Selena famously dated Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber, on and off for years before Hailey and Justin were married. In an interview on the Bloomberg Originals show The Circuit with Emily Chang, released Thursday, June 29, Hailey expressed her thoughts on the online discourse surrounding the notion the women have a longstanding feud.

That narrative, Hailey says, “can be really dangerous.”

“I don’t think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez,” Hailey said. “This is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women. It’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted and perpetuated narratives.”

Hailey continued by calling for peace and unity amidst what she feels has become division.

“I think that it’s an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not being OK with the kind of division that it caused,” Hailey said. “I don’t like the idea of team this person and team this person – I’m just not about that. I want to be able to bring people together.”

