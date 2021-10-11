Halsey addresses unrealistic expectations about post-baby body

Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Following their performance on SNL over the weekend, Halsey took to social media to address comments about their post-baby body.

The singer shared photos of what their body really looked like post-pregnancy — stretch marks and all — and acknowledged it’s still changing.

“I did SNL two nights ago and a lot of people were quick to say how good I looked,” they write. “That was a weird feeling. My body has felt like a stranger’s for a long time.”

Halsey, who welcomed baby Ender in July, admitted, “I have no interest in working out right now. I’m too tired and too busy playing with my darling son.”

“With that being said, the body behind all those compliments the other night was wearing a custom tailored outfit and lighted perfectly after much testing, so I could feel good and do my job,” they wrote. “I do not want to feed the Illusion that you’re meant to feel and look ‘great’ immediately postpartum. That is not my narrative currently.”

Halsey concluded by explaining that they’ll never have their “pre baby body back” and that’s OK, but they acknowledged that the journey is still “really hard” and they are “not a superhuman.”

“Doing my best to serve my art and my family whilst keeping it all so very real. Love,” they ended their message.

