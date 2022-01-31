Halsey announces Love and Power Tour: “It’s been far too long and I could not be more excited”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images For dcp

Halsey closed the month of January with the best news for their fans — they are going on tour.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the “Without Me” singer unveiled their Love and Power Tour, which kicks off later this year. “It’s been far too long and I could not be more excited to see you all,” said Halsey while releasing the official poster as well as announcing the acts that’ll tag along on the multi-date tour.

Halsey has tapped Wolf Alice, Abby Roberts, PinkPantheress, The Marias and Beabadoobee to open for their 22-date tour, which is in support of their Grammy nominated album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

The outdoor summertime concert series kicks off in West Palm Beach, Florida, on May 17 and will take Halsey across North America’s biggest cities before wrapping on July 9 in Irvine, California. Several stops had already been in the books, such as Halsey’s scheduled appearance at the Governors Ball on June 11 in New York City.

Tickets for the Love and Power Tour go on sale this Friday on the tour’s official website. Those who previously purchased tickets to Halsey’s Manic Tour will be able to access the presale on Tuesday, February 1, starting at 10 a.m. EST.

In other Halsey news, the singer is nursing an injured foot after falling out of their chair during a sexy photo shoot. The “Nightmare” singer shared footage of the bizarre injury to TikTok, which shows them seductively rising out of their chair before they lose balance and clatter to the ground.

Halsey is heard screaming, “I’m fine” before the clip jump cuts to an X-ray of an injured toe. The caption reads, “They were not okay,” while showing the singer being fitted with a big black boot.

