Halsey announces one-night-only digital global performance of ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’

Lucas Garrido

Halsey just unveiled another new way to experience her upcoming album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.



After previously announcing an IMAX “film experience” set to the music of the album, the singer has now announced a one-night-only “global performance experience.”



The digital performance, presented by Moment House, takes place on August 29. Tickets go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET at MomentHouse.com/Halsey.



The album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, comes out August 27. The If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power film experience will be screened in select IMAX theaters in the U.S. for one night only on Wednesday, August 25.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.