Halsey cancels Maryland show due to “unexpected, unpredictable” weather: “I chose your safety”

Halsey fans are upset that the singer canceled her show Wednesday in Columbia, Maryland due to unsafe weather conditions, but Halsey is just as upset as their fans are.

In the midst of torrential downpours, video posted by fans shows the venue completely flooded, and rats invading the stage.

“Maryland I don’t even know what to say,” Halsey tweeted last night, adding, “But right now I’m heartbroken and panicked and I just want to know when/that you all get home safely. I love you guys more than anything.”

Halsey took to Instagram Live to explain that they travel with weather experts who warn their team if there are any concerts about the weather, but last night’s storm was “unexpected and unpredictable” and one that the “weather experts didn’t even see coming.”

They added that they were told to let fans know to shelter in place, instead of evacuating, and finally, they personally made the decision to cancel the show. Halsey added that they planned to reschedule the show.

“I promise I wanted to [perform] more than anything. But I couldn’t because it would have been SO unsafe if I went out there and people rushed the stage during or after the storm,” Halsey tweeted. “A lot of things were out of my control tonight but I promise everything I COULD choose, I chose your safety.”

They wrote, “I really want to add that I am beyond disappointed with the way the venue handled everything tonight and my rescheduled date will be happening somewhere else. I hear you guys loud and clear I promise.”

Disappointed fans can take heart in the knowledge that Thursday at 6 p.m. ET, Halsey is releasing their much-anticipated song “So Good.”

