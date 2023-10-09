Halsey, Catherine O’Hara playing Sally in Hollywood Bowl’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ concert

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Pop singer Halsey and Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara will both take on the role of Sally in the Hollywood Bowl’s three-night concert production of The Nightmare Before Christmas.

O’Hara, who voiced Sally in the original 1993 Tim Burton film, will play both Sally and Shock during the October 29 date. Halsey will sing the role of Sally on October 27 and 28. As Variety notes, she’s not the first musician to play the part: Phoebe Bridgers did it in 2022 during a London Nightmare concert production, while Billie Eilish sang the role two years ago in a different concert production.

Fred Armisen and original Nightmare composer Danny Elfman will play Lock and Jack Skellington, respectively, during the production.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.