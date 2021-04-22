Halsey drops psychedelic new makeup collection for about-face

about-face

Halsey drops her latest makeup collection today for her cosmetics brand, about-face.

The Daytripper collection, the brand’s third drop since its January launch, features new products to create fun, colorful ‘60s and ‘70s inspired looks. The drop was initially planned to coincide with festival season, before COVID-19 put a halt on live shows.

“The vibe for Daytripper was all about the creative freedom, fun and energy that connects us through music,” Halsey says in a statement. “We reinvented the idea of ‘pastels’ as strong, potent, intensely vibrant pigments. It’s our take on creativity and purity from a moment in time but reimagined to feel fresh and new in this moment.”

The collection features 11 new shades across four of the Matte and Light Lock products, as well as holographic hybrid powder highlighter and a palette of highly pigmented matte pastels.

Daytripper is available now on about-face.com.

