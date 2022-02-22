Halsey explains to fans why they’re “glad I stayed alive”

Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Halsey is glad they are alive, and explained why in an uplifting new TikTok video.

The “Without Me” singer recorded themselves eating snacks while playing Phoebe Bridgers‘ “Motion Sickness” in the background. Halsey then reflects on major milestones in their life and how their past selves would have reacted.

“8 year old me would be so surprised my brothers and I are best friends,” one caption reads, while another declared, “14 year old me would be confused why we didn’t marry Harry Styles.”

Looking past at their 17-year-old self, Halsey stated they “would have loved my fans,” while their 19-year-old self “wouldn’t believe we are Grammy Nominated.”

“21 year old me would love the beautiful son that arrived after the losses,” Halsey continued of their one-year-old, Ender, whom they share with partner Alev Aydin. The singer also noted that “24 year old me would thank god we got out,” but did not elaborate.

Arriving at present day, the singer said of their current state that they are “glad I stayed alive.” Halsey previously revealed to Billboard that they attempted suicide at age 17 because of bullying, and was subsequently sent to a psychiatric hospital.

Halsey captioned the sweet video, “Love this cutie trend.”

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.

