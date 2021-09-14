Halsey explains why they didn’t attend Met Gala

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Wondering why you didn’t see Halsey on the Met Gala red carpet Monday night? The new mom took to Twitter to explain why they didn’t attend.

“I’m still breastfeeding,” they wrote. “I only had my baby 7 weeks ago.”

Referencing the gala’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion theme,” the singer added, “There’s nothing more ‘American fashion’ than moms having to go back to work after just giving birth lol.”

When people on Twitter began criticizing Halsey for their response, pointing out that they had recently attended a party, Halsey responded, “Being out for 3 hours vs 9!!! I’m sorry I don’t know why I have to explain this.”

They clarified that they were “not complaining at all,” and that they understand they are “incredibly privileged to afford time off but the demands are still prevalent and the biology does not excuse me.”

“I am so grateful,” they wrote. “For my baby after everything I went through to get pregnant. For my undeserved comfort to spend time home. For the blessing to make art as a form of employment. But postpartum does not discriminate. That’s all I meant to say.”

Halsey welcomed their first child, Ender, in July with partner Alev Aydin.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.