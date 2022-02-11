Halsey gives first performance since giving birth, joining Machine Gun Kelly in pregame Super Bowl show

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Bud Light

It’s officially Super Bowl weekend and the festivities have already begun. Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly kicked off multi-day celebration with the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest.

The two took over Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night and, according to Billboard, they had a blast. “I know it’s football time, but go Lakers!” Halsey joked during their 90-minute headlining set.

This performance marked the Grammy nominee’s first performance since giving birth in July. Halsey opened up to the audience about the magnitude of the moment. “Can you believe a baby came out of here? Sometimes I look at it while I’m in bed and think, “How did it fit?,'” the singer remarked while peeking between their legs. “Just kidding. Giving birth is, like, the most beautiful thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

Halsey admitted they were “really, really nervous” about their performance because they spent such a long time away from the stage. The “Without Me” singer explained that, after spending years touring nonstop without issue made them, “f****** arrogant as f***.”

“You just walk on stage like, ‘Can’t even tell me nothing,'” Halsey said, adding that that mentality is gone. “That’s not how I felt today,” they declared. “It’s been a long time and I’m so happy that we can be here together enjoying concerts because I didn’t know if we’d ever be able to do it again and I’m so happy.”

MGK also opened up on stage during his set, saying he went from a kid working at Chipotle while watching people play at the arena to headlining a concert there. “If you work at Chipotle right now, just know that you can do it like I did,” he told the crowd.

