Halsey heading to the big screen in ‘National Anthem’: “So honored and excited”

Halsey will complete their acting transition with the recently announced National Anthem movie. The movie’s cast was unveiled Thursday and the “Without Me” singer says they are “So honored and excited” for the opportunity.

National Anthem also stars Halsey’s “bestie,” Euphoria‘s Sydney Sweeney, as well as Paul Walter Hauser and Simon Rex, reports Deadline. The movie, from Bron Studios, will be the directorial debut of Tony Tost.

According to the movie’s synopsis, ﻿National Anthem ﻿is about “a gritty hunt for a valuable rare Lakota Native American Ghost Shirt. Some are hunting for fortune, others for personal freedom, while others simply want to return it properly to its home. No longer will the marginalized be ignored — all must learn to survive or else.”

No information is available yet concerning Halsey’s role in the movie or when it is expected to arrive in theaters.

Back in 2020, Halsey had announced another project with Sweeney — TV’s The Player’s Table. No word on if that project is still moving forward.

