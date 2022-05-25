Halsey on Texas school shooting: “As a mother, I’m scared”

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for REVOLVE

Halsey doesn’t feel that speaking out online after the shooting in Ulvade, Texas, that left 19 children and two adults dead will do any good — but they did it anyway.

“It is so difficult to make statements and engage in conversations about lives lost to gun violence and mass shootings because it is so frequent and so horrific,” they wrote on their Instagram Story. “But unfortunately, it is also a routine news story for this generation and it shouldn’t be.”

The star continued, “I have nothing of value to add to this conversation because it never seems to move forward. And I don’t think a graphic from a musician is going to do anything but add noise to an already loud discussion.”

That being said, Halsey went on to write, “Just like many of you, as a mother, I’m scared. As a big sister I’m scared. As a citizen I’m angry. I can’t think of anything to say besides make sure you’re registered to vote.”

“I just want all school-age children to be protected and not grow up in the epicenter of trauma,” they concluded. “It is so futile and revolting that lawmakers protect guns over our youth. It’s despicable.”

