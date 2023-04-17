Halsey puts Los Angeles estate up for sale for close to $12 million

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Looks like Halsey isn’t just splitting with her record label: she’s also parting ways with her huge Los Angeles estate. They’ve put it on the market for nearly $12 million, the website Dirt reports.

The property, which Halsey bought two years ago for just over $10 million, was previously owned by One Direction member Liam Payne. It’s a 5-acre compound with seven different buildings, one of which is currently being used as a “meditation studio.” There’s also a gate house, a detached three-car garage, a guesthouse, a pool house and a standalone recording studio.

The main house is 10,000 square feet and features a beauty salon, a movie theater, wine storage and tasting room, a two-story library and chef’s kitchen. The grounds include a dog run, a vineyard, an outdoor kitchen, a swimming pool and a creek.

According to Dirt, Halsey also owns a house in the LA suburb of Santa Clarita and a home in New Jersey, their home state.

In other Halsey news, they announced a few days ago that they’ll be performing three special charity shows with a string quartet at three Hard Rock Live locations: June 24 in Hollywood, Florida; June 30 in Gary, Indiana; and July 2 in Wheatland, California.

The proceeds will benefit Hard Rock Heals, Outright International and the Human Rights Campaign, all of which work to help the LGBTQ+ community in various ways.

