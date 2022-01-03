Halsey quietly releases extended edition of ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’

Lucas Garrido

﻿Halsey ﻿is treating fans to one last post-holiday present — a surprise, expanded edition of their Grammy nominated ﻿If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power album that is out now.

This new version comes with three several extra tracks, including two versions of their 2019 hit “Nightmare” and an updated version of “People Disappear Here.” The latter bonus track was previously exclusive to the Target edition of IICHLIWP, while “Nightmare” was only available on albums sold at Walmart.

The expanded album is now available to stream and purchase everywhere.

This is the latest update of Halsey’s fourth studio album. Last month, they released a new video for “Honey,” which depicts the Grammy-nominee being covered in the golden liquid as they belt out the track.

﻿IICHLIWP ﻿was released on August 27, 2021 and has since been nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.







Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.