Halsey raises alarm on potential overturn of Roe V. Wade: “The time to take action is now”

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Bud Light

Halsey expressed shock and dismay over the Supreme Court’s leaked opinion on Roe V. Wade, which hinted the court was going to overturn the 1973 decision that made abortion a constitutional right.

“The overturning of Roe V Wade will mark a catastrophic shift in our fundamental rights to bodily autonomy and reproductive health care,” the “Nightmare” singer expressed on Twitter. “We are constituents and we have the right and responsibility to fight this.”

They also penned a letter, which read, “The effects of this decision will spiral into lethal situations for our entire country, Most seriously impacting people of color, rural areas and socioeconomically impacted communities. The time to take action is now.”

The Grammy nominee urged their followers to attend rallies, donate to causes dedicated to protecting reproductive rights and “educate” themselves on their local legislators.

“This is not a false alarm,” Halsey warned. “I cannot stress enough the implications of this moment in history. This is a cruel attack on our fundamental right to choose if and when to have a child. I felt this way before I became a mother and I feel this way even more now after having my son.”

Halsey isn’t the only artist speaking out. Ariana Grande wrote on her Instagram story, “It’s never been more necessary to make sure you and everyone you know and care about are registered to VOTE in ALL elections.”

Billie Eilish said, “i’m so tired” on hers while Ava Max, Demi Lovato and Alessia Cara shared the phrase, “You can’t ban abortion. You can only ban safe abortions” to theirs.

Harry Styles, Adam Levine and Britney Spears﻿’ fiancé ﻿Sam Asghari reposted an infographic to their stories that said, “Men shouldn’t be making laws about women’s bodies.”

Also signaling their disgust was Mariah Carey, Jessie J, Kesha and Sara Bareilles.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.