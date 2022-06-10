Halsey refutes claims former nanny was fired for requesting medical leave

ABC

Halsey has responded to their former nanny’s lawsuit that claims she was wrongfully terminated for seeking medical leave. The Grammy winner says the allegation is baseless.

People reports that the nanny, identified as Ashley Funches, filed suit against her former employer and states she was fired after requesting to take time off so she could recover from an upcoming medical procedure. Funches further alleges she had “worked around the clock on consecutive days with little to no day of rest” since she began working for the singer and complained in October 2021 of not being paid for overtime.

Funches said the singer furnished a one-time payment of $5,000 for overtime, but she was “offered no explanation as to how the lump sum payment compensated [for] all of her overtime hours to date.”

Halsey has since responded to the suit and claimed Funches was let go because of “specific incidents.” One such incident, said Halsey, was when their 1-year-old son, ﻿Ender﻿, was left “unsupervised in an unsafe location while under the nanny’s care.”

“Consequently, while Halsey is both saddened and disappointed by this turn of events, they feel it is important to refute these allegations publicly, as they are vocal advocate against ableism and for ethical working conditions,” the statement continued.

Funches has not responded to her former employer’s remarks.

