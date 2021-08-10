Halsey shares glimpse of postpartum life and stretch marks: “This is what it look like”

Lucas Garrido

Halsey gave fans a glimpse into her world just a few weeks after giving birth to her first child.

Over the weekend, the “Without Me” singer, who welcomed her first child, Ender, with partner Alev Aydin on July 14, shared a series of photos of that mommy life. We see a snap of the baby swaddled in a blanket, several snapshots of the nursery, a picture of a frog, a mushroom-shaped stool and a picture of Aydin kissing their bundle of joy.

She also posted an up-close look at her stretch marks, revealing a tattoo that reads “Baby” just above her pelvis.

“Well….this is what it look like,” Halsey, 26, captioned the post, adding the teddy bear emoji.

Many praised the first-time mom and commended her for embracing her postpartum body.

“Wear those tiger stripes proud mama!! Love to see it,” one user commented.

Another added, “Halsey [you’re] the best mom.”

She then posted a photo of herself still pregnant, wearing a shirt unbuttoned to reveal her huge baby bump.

“My fav belly pic I never posted. Miss it already!” she wrote.

Halsey’s new album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power will be out August 27.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.