Halsey shares some “vulnerable thoughts” on their post-baby body

MEGA/GC Images

Halsey is getting candid about their post-baby body struggles.

The singer opened up Thursday night on Twitter about how they are dealing with their new body since the birth of their first child, Ender, back in July.

“My pregnancy has changed my body so much,” Halsey wrote. “Learning how to have a personal sense of style when you’re not used to your new shapes has become a real struggle. To all the mommas (or really just anyone going thru something similar) I feeeel you.”

Halsey, who stepped out for a New York Fashion Week event Wednesday night with partner Alev Aydin, added that the expectation to look a certain way has been weighing on them.

“The pressure to look ‘androgynous’ as a means of gender non-confirming expression (as a big t**** breastfeeding mom) coupled with expectation to have a perfect body right after birth is a cocktail of confusion,” the 26-year-old wrote. “I’m patiently reminding myself to do me in any way that feels good.”

“It’s all bulls*** and we are all doing our best,” Halsey concluded. “Anyways, just some vulnerable thoughts. If you relate you’re not alone.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.