Halsey talks Grammy buzz for ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’

Lucas Garrido

Halsey’s album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power — produced by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross — might be the project to finally score the singer some Grammys love.

But in a new cover story for Billboard, Halsey says as long as the album has longevity, they don’t care about the awards.

“The record is outstanding, and I’m really proud of what we’ve done,” they say. “The most important thing to me is that it continues to have a life and continues to grow and burns and burrows slowly with the audience instead of coming in fast and burning out just as fast, like most records seem to do these days.”

With or without a Grammy, Halsey says making the album has changed their life. “And seeing it work has given me a type of confidence that I think will change what my fifth album sounds like. [And] my sixth, my seventh, my eighth,” they say.

We may have to wait a bit for the next album, though, as Halsey enjoys being a new mom to son Ender. They say they’ll “probably do nothing” for the next couple of years.

“I’m glad we got to make this album when we did because being a mother to my son makes being a musician seem pretty boring,” Halsey says. “…[The] only expectation I have for myself is to be a really good mom, and the rest will fall into place around that.”

