Halsey to headline Governors Ball festival this June in NYC

Courtesy of Governors Ball

The lineup for the 2022 edition of Governors Ball has been announced, and Halsey is headlining one of the three days.

The event takes place from June 10-12 at New York’s Citi Field; Halsey will headline the June 11 lineup. Other artists performing include Jack Harlow, Glass Animals, Benee, Roddy Ricch and Tove Lo. The other two days are being headlined by J. Cole and Kid Cudi.

A pre-sale for three-day and one-day general admission and VIP tickets runs from today through Thursday for Citi® Cardmembers. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday at noon EST via GovBall.com.

Halsey’s also booked for the Hangout, Beach Music & Arts Fest in May in Gulf Shores, Alabama, as well as the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds Festivals in August. And next month, she’ll be part of the 2022 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at L.A’s Crypto.com Arena, along with Miley Cyrus, Machine Gun Kelly, Gwen Stefani and Green Day.

