Halsey’s beauty brands team with Live Nation for self-expression initiative

Halsey‘s two beauty brands — about-face and af94 — have teamed with Live Nation for a fun new initiative aimed at letting concertgoers express themselves with makeup.

According to a press release, the new initiative is meant to encourage concert attendees to explore their creativity and individuality with makeup at various musical events. Halsey’s beauty brands will be on hand at various shows and music festivals so the crowds can experiment with makeup.

“Makeup and music go hand in hand. I don’t fully become Halsey until the transformative moment in front of my mirror, where I lay out my kit. It’s the creative before the creative,” the Grammy nominee said in a statement. “The Live Nation partnership will usher in a new way to experience the intersection of live entertainment and makeup.”

The “Closer” singer continued, “Infused with confidence and freedom, everyone in attendance will have the chance to transform in the way that I have long lived to do.”

The partnership began at Lollapalooza, when about-face opened a glitter bar and offered complimentary makeup applications at the festival. It spans across Live Nation’s catalogue of venues in festivals, where Halsey’s beauty brands will offer product samples, virtual and real-life “try and buy” integrations as well as self-guided applications.

Live Nation ran a poll and found 84 percent of respondents admit that music encourages them to experiment with their self-expression. The company adds Halsey is the perfect person to help spearhead this new initiative because they aren’t afraid to push boundaries and challenge beauty standards.

Live Nation confirms this initiative will be at events such as Rolling Loud New York and When We Were Young or venues such as Irving Plaza and The Tabernacle.

