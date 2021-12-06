Halsey’s Christmas “weirdo tree” includes ornaments of Harry Styles and Britney Spears

dmf87

Halsey is getting ready to celebrate their first holiday as a mom and showed off all the decorations they already put up — including a rather unique Christmas tree.

Taking to their Instagram story on Sunday, the “Eastside” singer first lamented that they messed up their gingerbread house after they “put the stairs under the windows instead of the doors.”

Halsey then said that their home will include two Christmas trees this year, a “big tree” that has yet to be decorated and a smaller, “other weirdo tree.”

The latter is decorated with an array of unique ornaments and the most eye catching ones are of Harry Styles and Britney Spears.

Those ornaments appear homemade, with one being a cut-out still from Britney’s “Toxic” video and the other of Harry’s cover of Rolling Stone﻿, where he posed shirtless by the ocean. Halsey also has a glass ornament that immortalizes the infamous swan dress Björk wore to the 2001 Academy Awards.

Other trinkets Halsey hung on their tree include a button that reads “Full of Anxiety,” a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine bottle, a Pop Tart, a rainbow-colored book that says “Agenda” on the front, a jar of marshmallow fluff, a glass jar with a “little mushroom” inside and others. There also appears to be a small garland made out of Life Savers strung along the top.

“We love her. an ugly weirdo,” the Grammy nominee remarked. Halsey also revealed a good portion of those ornaments were made by “really awesome small businesses and artists” on Etsy and encouraged their followers to support the creatives.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.