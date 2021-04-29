Halsey’s not spilling any baby details anytime soon

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Halsey may post her growing baby bump on Instagram, but when it comes down to details, don’t expect the singer to be so forthcoming.

TooFab caught up with the 26-year-old songstress, who is expecting her first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin, and when they asked if she would be doing a gender reveal, she responded, “Absolutely not. No, we’re good.”

The “Without Me” was also asked if she had any potential names in mind for her unborn child and she remained tightlipped about that as well.

“Nah, we’re gonna keep that a secret,” she laughed.

However, Halsey did leave open the possibility of the baby’s moniker being based on her favorite NBA team, the Los Angeles Lakers, replying, “Maybe? Maybe!” when asked about it.

Another thing that the Grammy-nominee won’t be doing? Taking maternity leave.

When asked if she would be taking some time off after the birth, she confidently answered “No.”

