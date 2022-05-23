Halsey’s record label responds to their claim that it won’t release their song

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Now that Halsey has gone viral by claiming that their record label demanded a “fake viral moment on TikTok” as a condition for them releasing their new song, the label has responded.

As previously reported, Halsey claimed on TikTok that they “have a song that I love that I want to release ASAP, but my record label won’t let me….unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok.”

Now, Halsey’s label, Astralwerks-Capitol, responded in a statement to Variety, saying, “Our belief in Halsey as a singular and important artist is total and unwavering. We can’t wait for the world to hear their brilliant new music.”

Meanwhile, following their TikToks, Halsey updated Twitter with tons more details about the song and their quest to release it. They wrote, “Talked to my label tonight after my tiktok tantrum. They said ‘wow the tiktok is going really strong!’ I was like ok cool so can I release my song now? They said ‘we’ll see!’ tell me again how I’m making this up.”

“I’m way too established to stir something like this up for no reason or resort to this as a marketing tactic but now I’m in too deep so there’s no going back,” they added, writing, “at this point i don’t know what to do because I told the truth about what’s happening and now I STILL don’t have a release date AND some of you think I’m lying about this whole fiasco. so I’m double f***ed.”

Responding to fans, Halsey revealed that the song is about their partner Alev, and that they can’t simply release the song on their own because the label “owns the master.” According to Halsey, the song’s been ready for a month, and the video is finished, as well.

