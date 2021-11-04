Happier Than Elmo: Billie Eilish to visit ‘Sesame Street’ in 2022

Kelia Anne MacCluskey

Billie Eilish is on her way to where the air is sweet. She’ll be a guest on the 52nd season of Sesame Street.

The legendary series’ new season debuts November 11 on Cartoonito on HBO Max, with new episodes — 35 in all — dropping every Thursday. The bad news is that you’ll have to wait until June 16 to see Billie’s episode. According to USA Today, her episode will involve The Count, Sesame Street‘s beloved vampire. Perhaps he’ll attempt to count how many Grammys Billie has won.

The “Happier Than Ever” singer is one of several musical guests this season on Sesame Street. You can also see Jon Batiste on November 18, Kacey Musgraves on December 21 and Anderson .Paak on January 13. Other celebrity guests this season include Naomi Osaka, Keke Palmer, astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison and poet Amanda Gorman.

