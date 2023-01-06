“Happy and terrified to finally share this”: Jessie J reveals she’s pregnant

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Whiteley

After going through a devastating pregnancy loss in 2021, Jessie J revealed she is about to become a mom.

The singer shared the good news on Instagram with a video montage of various ultrasounds and belly shots. “I am so happy and terrified to finally share this… Please be gentle with me,” her post began.

The slideshow, which begins with a video of a positive pregnancy test, is soundtracked to Jessie’s song “Sunflower.” The montage shares tender moments marking Jessie’s pregnancy, including caressing her growing stomach, and snapshots of the child’s tiny feet and facial expressions taken during sonograms.

She closed the post by writing, “Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked.”

Jessie did not reveal when the child is due, whether she’s chosen a name or if she is welcoming a daughter or son.

In November 2021, the British singer revealed in a since-deleted post that she’d had a miscarriage. Since then, she has stayed open about her healing journey, saying she wants to help others who may have been in her shoes feel less alone.

Understandably, Jessie’s friends and fans are celebrating this happy news. Well wishers include Glee star Amber Riley, singer Kelly Rowland and actress Lashana Lynch.

