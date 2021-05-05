Happy Birthday, Adele: Here’s her amazing sales history

Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Adele turns 33 today. While we unfortunately don’t have a new album from her called 33, we can still salute the British star for her amazing sales and chart records.

Here are some stats, according to Billboard and MRC data:

–Adele currently holds the record for the most album sales in a single week: Her 2015 album 25 sold an amazing 3.38 million copies when it was released that November.

–She also holds the record for the most weeks at number one for an album, with 24, set by her monster-selling album 21. That album also holds the record for the most weeks spent on the Billboard 200 album chart overall by an album by a female artist: 508.

–Adele’s best-selling album in the U.S. is 21, which has sold just over 12 million copies. That’s followed by 25, which has sold 9.6 million, and her debut, 19, which has sold just over three million copies.

–Her most streamed song is “Hello,” with 1.2 billion audio and video streams combined, followed by “Someone Like You,” with 807 million, and “Rolling in the Deep,” with 624 million.

–Adele’s most-heard song on the radio is “Rolling in the Deep,” with 8.2 billion impressions, followed by “Someone Like You” with 6.2 billion and “Set Fire to the Rain,” with six billion.

–Adele has scored four number-one hits on the Billboard Hot 100: “Rolling in the Deep,” “Someone Like You,” “Set Fire to the Rain” and “Hello.” “Skyfall” and “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” both made the top 10.

And while Adele is indeed working on a new album, as of October she said it wasn’t finished. Perhaps 2021 will be the year she’ll finally bless us with new music.

