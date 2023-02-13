Happy Galentine’s Day! Amy Poehler and Tina Fey announce comedy tour

Live Nation

The day before Valentine’s Day has been immortalized by Parks and Rec as Galentine’s Day. And most appropriately on this day, that show’s alumna, Amy Poehler, has announced she’s hitting the road with bestie and fellow Saturday Night Live vet Tina Fey.

The Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour will let fans “see the duo celebrate their thirty years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment,” according to Live Nation.

The tour kicks off on Friday, April 28, at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., and makes stops in Chicago and Boston before wrapping up on June 10 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Presales for Tina and Amy’s Restless Leg Tour begin Wednesday, February 15, at 10 a.m. local time, including an artist presale with code RESTLESS at ticketmaster.com, ahead of general sales starting Friday, February 17, at 10 a.m. local time.

Via a short Instagram announcement, with Tina in New York City and Amy in Los Angeles, Mean Girls vet Fey quipped, “It’s gonna be an evening of comedy, conversation, improv, maybe a little slow-dancing between us. We don’t know yet. But it’s gonna be awesome.”

Poehler said to fans, “We can’t wait to see you,” adding to Fey, “I can’t wait to see you in person, buddy!”

In a press release, the pair joked, “If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!”

