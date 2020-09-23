“Happy half year, Bub”: Maren Morris celebrates six-month-old son in sweet post

ABC/Image Group LA

It’s been six whole months since Maren Morris and her husband, fellow artist Ryan Hurd, welcomed their baby boy, Hayes, the couple’s first child.



Since then, the singer has been open about the ups and downs of new parenthood, sharing her story with postpartum depression and responding to the mommy-shamers who’ve critiqued her mothering style on social media.



But to celebrate little Hayes’ half year of life, Maren focused on the sweet parts of being her son’s mama.



“He smiled early and stared at you intently like he’d known you in a past life,” she wrote on social media, alongside a family selfie. “He eats all the green foods I would never touch, and I think we’ve only heard him really cry 4 different times.”

The singer went on to say that she doesn’t take this sweet phase for granted, and knows there might well be more challenging times ahead.

“We are honestly just waiting for the spell to wear off and he becomes a terror, but so far, he’s just been our sweet, sensitive son,” Maren continued. “Happy half year, Bub.”

Maren has a whole lot to celebrate these days. In addition to her baby’s half-birthday, she recently brought home the Female Artist of the Year trophy at the 2020 ACM Awards, and also scored four nominations at the upcoming 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.