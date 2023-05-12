On behalf of all of us at KS95, we want to say happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing moms out there! All week long we asked listeners to call in and tell us why their mom is one in a million! As usual, you guys came through and we had the pleasure to hear about some absolutely incredible mothers! People called in to nominate their mom, coworkers called in to tell us about someone they work with that is a phenomenal mother and never gets the recognition she deserves. Listeners called in to nominate their stepmom, their grandma, their wife, we heard it all and we couldn’t have loved it more!! So thank you so much for sharing your special mother with all of us. Listeners have also been calling, texting, and emailing in asking where they can hear these segments again. Well, you can hear our final Mom in a Million segment right here. We’d also like to give a special thanks to Bachman’s and Freight House for helping us put together this ultimate Mother’s Day prize pack which includes, a pair of floor tickets to Ed Sheeran’s upcoming concert at US Bank Stadium, a $100 gift card to Bachman’s, and a $50 gift card to Freight House. So, thank you to everyone involved in this and most importantly, happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful, beautiful, courageous mothers out there!!!