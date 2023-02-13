Harrison Ford flying high in Super Bowl spot for ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

Lucasfilm

Weeks after Lucasfilm dropped the movie’s official trailer comes a Super Bowl spot for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The snippet gave a few more peeks of the movie, which hits theaters June 30, including a reveal of Mads Mikkelson‘s villain, Voller.

“Have we met?” he asks Harrison Ford‘s Jones in the film’s present-day storyline, set in 1969.

“My memory’s a little fuzzy,” Indy says, before we see a younger Jones punching the baddie years ago. “You still a Nazi?” older Indy asks.

A title card reads “A legend will face his destiny” as a returning John Rhys-Davies as Sallah cheers his old friend: “Give ’em hell, Indiana Jones!”

Some elements of the Super Bowl spot have been seen before, like Jones’ horseback chase through a parade, and a death-defying car chase that has Indy diving into a moving tuk tuk in what appears to be India, but one sequence is new. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who plays Indy’s goddaughter, Helena Shaw, clings to life to the open bomb bay door of a stricken German aircraft.

Jones asks her, “What are you doing here?”

“Rescuing you!” Shaw replies.

“Hang on!” Indy says, before strapping on a parachute and grabbing her, as they both plummet to the ground.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny debuts June 30 from Lucasfilm, a subsidiary of Disney, parent company of ABC News.

