Harrison Ford promises fans his last ‘Indiana Jones’ movie will “knock their socks off”

On Thursday, Lucasfilm released a behind-the-scenes peek at Harrison Ford‘s final adventure as the whip-cracking archeologist Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Oscar-nominated Logan screenwriter and director James Mangold took over duties behind the camera for Steven Spielberg for the final chapter.

“We love Indiana Jones because we love movies,” Mangold says in the new video as clips from the previous movies play. “We love the cause and effect, we love the tripwire of events,” he continues. “All these pieces fit together to make the lightning in a bottle of an Indiana Jones film.”

“But also,” he adds, “it just fits Harrison like a glove.”

For his part, Ford adds with a laugh about the fifth movie, “Preparation was not really necessary.”

Partially set in 1969 — excluding an extended prologue with a digitally de-aged version of the 80-year-old star — the movie has Indy tangling with the Nazis again, this time in an adventure set against the space race.

Along for the last ride is Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Indy’s goddaughter Helena. “It’s filled with awe, and excitement, and danger. And they’ve completely captured that,” she offers.

Ford sums it all up, explaining, “It felt good. It felt that we had made a film that the audience deserved. I feel confident that we’re going to knock their socks off.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens in theaters June 30 from Lucasfilm, a subsidiary of ABC News’ parent company, Disney.

