Harry Connick Jr.'s new album 'Alone with My Faith' is out now

During lockdown, Harry Connick Jr. turned inward, and created his new album, Alone with My Faith. It’s the artist’s first collection of gospel and/or spiritual music, and includes favorites like “Amazing Grace,” “The Old Rugged Cross” and “How Great Thou Art.”

In a statement, Harry says that being home for so long, he “was able to go deep within myself as a musician and a man, uninterrupted by the normalcies of collaboration or human interaction.”

“This was the first time that I found this level of comfort, peace and truth throughout the process of making music,” he adds. “Because the lyrics are all about the spectrum of faith, I found myself interpreting them in real time – they were allowing me to heal as much as I wanted them to help heal others. I didn’t have to pretend or put myself in another place or time, as one often does as a singer or actor.”

In addition to traditional spiritual songs, Harry also wrote new music that he says “tells the story of my experience during the lockdown.”

“I, like most of us, felt joy, sadness, doubt, conviction, melancholy and inspiration — all the emotions that faith, or lack thereof, can elicit,” he adds.

“Even though many of the songs are Christian, my hope is that they will resonate with people of all faiths, as it gives me great comfort to know that faith is an immeasurably beautiful gift that, with its universal spirit, can help bring us together in the most arduous of times,” Harry notes.

The album cover and the two music videos Harry has released, “Amazing Grace” and “Alone with My Faith,” were conceived and directed by Harry’s daughter, Georgia.

Here’s the track listing:

“Alone with My Faith”

“Because He Lives”

“Be Not Afraid”

“Benevolent Man”

“Amazing Grace”

“The Old Rugged Cross”

“How Great Thou Art”

“God and My Gospel”

“Old Time Religion”

“All These Miracles”

“Look Who I Found”

“Thank You for Waiting (For Me)”

“Panis Angelicus”





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.