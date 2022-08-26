Harry Styles adds more shows in Austin and Chicago, plus Europe and UK

Live Nation

Just when you thought Harry Styles couldn’t possibly play any more tour dates than he’s already planned, he’s expanding his Love On Tour in the U.S. and worldwide.

The star, who’s doing multiple dates in key North American cities, has just added shows in Austin, Texas, and Chicago, Illinois, to the five he was already doing in each city. Tickets for the October 3 Austin concert and October 15 Chicago show go on sale September 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

If you want to see Harry in Europe or the United Kingdom, he’s just announced 19 new shows, which will mark his first full stadium trek there. Those shows, which start May 13, 2023, include two nights at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium, plus a show in Coventry, England, not far from Redditch, where he was born. Wet Leg will open all those European shows.

Visit Harry’s website for a full list of the new tour dates.

Friday night, Harry continues his 15-show stand at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

