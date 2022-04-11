Harry Styles’ “As It Was” bows atop the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100

JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Harry Styles has ended Glass Animals‘ hot streak on the Billboard Hot 100, with his new hit “As It Was” bowing atop the prestigious chart in its first week. This marks the first time in 30 years that a British act has eclipsed another British artist at the top of the singles chart.

The last time this happened was in February 1992, when George Michael and Elton John‘s duet version of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down Me” was replaced by Right Said Fred‘s “I’m Too Sexy.”

“As It Was” is Harry’s second number-one solo hit, but his first song to debut at the top of the Hot 100. The achievement also history for his former group One Direction, which officially becomes the first British group in history to have two former members debut atop the Billboard Hot 100. Zayn Malik was first when “PILLOWTALK” bounded to the top spot in 2016.

As for Harry’s own accomplishments, he is officially the first artist of 2022 to have a song debut atop the chart, and he also can boast of having the biggest streaming week of the year. People streamed “As It Was” 43.8 million times and purchased 10,300 copies of the track in its first week of release.

Harry’s first number-one hit was “Watermelon Sugar,” which spent 20 weeks climbing to the top in 2020.

“As It Was” is the first single off Harry’s forthcoming album, Harry’s House, due out May 20.

