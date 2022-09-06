Harry Styles’ “As It Was” is the longest-running #1 song of the decade

Columbia Records

If you need more proof that 2022 is Harry Styles‘ year, just wait until you hear what Billboard is saying about him.

After fending off a hotly anticipated release from Britney Spears and Elton John from the number one spot this week, his summer smash “As It Was” continues its winning streak atop the Billboard Hot 100. This marks the song’s twelfth week overall in the number one spot.

After fans streamed the hit an additional 15.4 million times last week, in addition to buying 4,000 digital copies, “As It Was” is now the chart’s longest-running number one hit of the decade — or of the 2020s.

Harry’s hit song knocks Roddy Ricch‘s 2020 song “The Box,” which had spent 11 weeks at number one, out of the top spot.

That’s not all, reports Billboard. “As It Was” also tied a chart record for the most weeks at #2 — 21 weeks total, to be exact. The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber‘s “Stay” — which also spent 21 weeks in the second-highest spot — had previously claimed the record for the longest-running streak at number two in chart history.

As for what else Harry has going for him in 2022, he is currently on a massive tour, his third studio album Harry’s House became the first album of the year to be certified RIAA Platinum, and he’s starring in two upcoming movies — Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman. While it’s too early to tell if these performances will score him any Academy Awards, there’s already buzz about the possibility.

On the topic of awards, we’ll find out if Harry is up for any Grammys when this year’s list of nominees is unveiled on Tuesday, November 15.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.